Two Dozen Roses Is a Simple and Elegant Gesture, This Love Everyday Bundle Is Only $50

Rose Farmers’ Two Dozen Roses Image : StackSocial

Rose Farmers’ Two Dozen Roses | $50 | StackSocial



It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about Mother’s Day or even a birthday or anniversary , the Love Everyday bundl e for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at Stack Social.

Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered . Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozens roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost e xtr a.

Now for the important details . These will only ship to the lower forty-eight, but UPS will ship them for free.