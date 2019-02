Graphic: Shep McAllister

With the ability to fold up to practically nothing, and designed to hold a tablet at both typing and video-watching angles, Twelve South’s Compass might just be the ultimate tablet stand. It’d normally cost you $40, but Amazon’s got the black and silver models marked down to $28. But not rose gold, I know, I’m devastated too.