It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Turok, Kathy Rain, and Yes, the DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection, Are Free on Twitch Prime This Month

Gabe Carey
Image: Bethesda
Free 30-Day Trial | Twitch Prime

Want a slew of decent-to-good indie games you might not otherwise pay for? Twitch Prime has your back, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now to download full games like Turok, Etherborn, Kathy Rain, Earthlock, and Lightmatter this month.

Not only that, but you can take home fresh loot for your daily mainstays, too, like the DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection DLC pack which, yes, turns your Doom Guy into an ass-kicking, head-ripping, guns-blazing PINK. WINGED. UNICORN. What’s more metal than that? Oh, I don’t know, maybe a Rainbow Six Siege skin that transforms Mozzie the operator into A PIZZA SLICE.

All that and more when you sign up for Prime which also includes, mind you, free movies like the excellent The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Mid90s, and The Florida Project, among other modern day classics.

