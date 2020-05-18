Turn Your Spring Sneakers Into Summer Sandals and Save 40% at Stuart Weitzman

40% off Select Styles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman famously said, “I design shoes to make women happy.” And filling his collection with a variety that checks both form or function he has done that. Now yes, these are a bit on the expensive side so when a deal like 40% off comes around you take notice. From now until June 7 you can take advantage of that sale.

There’s plenty of s trappy sandals, snazzy sneakers , and flattering flats. A handful of purses and boots from the winter collection remain if you’re feeling like you want to prep for next season . The classic Gabby flat is a best seller and super versatile . If you have the urge to splurge the Analeigh sandal would be a great addition to a warmer weather wardrobe.

