Photo: Amazon

Car blankets are a criminally underrated luxury, and heated car blankets are even cozier on long road trips. It may seem extravagant, but you can actually get two of them today for just $45 with promo code KJBLANKET2. They plug straight into your car’s power outlet for heat, and of course, they’ll also work as regular blankets too when they aren’t plugged in. Enjoy your nap, we’ll wake you when we get there.

