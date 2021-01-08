Turn Your Nintendo Switch Into a Giant Controller With the Split Pad Pro for $40

Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Image : Amazon

Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro | $40 | Amazon

For those who love to play their Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, the joy-cons can leave a bit to be desired. The tiny controllers are ingenious in some ways, but far from what you’d call “traditional.” Gamers seeking a more familiar setup usually opt to upgrade to a Pro Controller, but that’s not really a perfect solution when you want to play on- the-go. T here’s a more creative option available , if you’re willing to go the third-party route. Hori’s Split Pad Pro essentially replaces your joy-cons with a traditional controller split in half. The add-on clips onto your Switch like a normal joy-con and includes grips, a traditional D-pad, back buttons, and even a Turbo button. It’s a total reimagining of the Switch’s control scheme that’s built for people who want that good old controller feel. Amazon currently has it on sale for $40, so give it a try if you’re itching for a different setup.