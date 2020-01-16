It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Turn Your Next Meal An Adventure With This $7 Sushi Making Kit

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
198
1
Save
Sushi Making Kit | $7 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sushi Making Kit | $7 | Amazon

Are you tired of making the same old crap every night for dinner? Make things fun and interesting by trying out a new recipe. Something you never thought you’d ever make. Why not try making sushi at home? You can when you get this Sushi Making Kit for only $7 on Amazon. This kit includes two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, one rice spreader, and a rice paddle.

Advertisement

*Sushi making skills not included.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Gravity Blanket's 35-Pound Weighted Blanket Is Back In Stock, Get It For 10% Off

Get An Extra 20% Off 250+ Men's and Women's Sale Styles at Cole Haan

Your Dog Always Deserves New Toys, Get Them a 3-Pack of Rope Toys For $12

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts