Turn Your Mobile Phone Into a Little Retro TV Speaker + Stand For Just $13

Retro Mini TV Phone Holder Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Retro Mini TV Phone Holder | $13 | Amazon | Clip coupon

You can convert your phone easily into a little retro TV that will look super freaking cute on your desk at work— whether that’s at the office at home or elsewhere since it’s tiny enough to be pretty portable.

Snag 5% off this r etro m ini TV m obile p hone s tand to bring it down to just $13. Just clip the coupon below the item price to get the deal.

This is great, too, if you’re trying to cut down on your screen time. You can set it to play background focus music as it chills in its little stand instead of tapping away messages to everyone and their mother. Speaking of moms, Mother’s Day is coming up— would she like a cute little phone stand?

This retro mini TV stand fits most iPhones and some Android phones— as long as the screen is 5.5 inches or less.

Grab it while it’s ava ilable! And don’t forget to clip the coupon for the slight discount.