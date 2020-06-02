It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Turn Your Living Room Into a Science Lab for Just $15

Sheilah Villari
25% off Nanoscience Lab Kit | $15 | Amazon
25% off Nanoscience Lab Kit | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
25% off Nanoscience Lab Kit | $15 | Amazon

Need to replenish the raining day activity sets after quarantine? Tired of using the same games and puzzles over and over? Well for just $15 you can turn your home into a science lab. WILD! Science’s set has twenty components to teach everyone in your house about Nanoscience and STEM.

It’s never too early starting teaching the youths about science but this set does recommend they be over eight years old. The whole family can’t join in on building a DNA model, experimenting with liquid crystal, conducting a UV test, and solving a mini oil spill. And if you love this set WILD! has a ton more all with a STEM spin. This is an excellent way to get your kids excited about science and show them learning can be fun.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

