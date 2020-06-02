Turn Your Living Room Into a Science Lab for Just $15

25% o ff Nanoscience Lab Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

25% o ff Nanoscience Lab Kit | $15 | Amazon



Need to replenish the raining day activity sets after quarantine? Tired of using the same games and puzzles over and over? Well for just $15 you can turn your home into a science lab. WILD! Science’s set has twenty components to teach everyone in your house about Nanoscience and STEM.

It’s never too early starting teaching the youths about science but this set does recommend they be over eight years old. The whole family can’t join in on building a DNA model, experimenting with liquid crystal, conducting a UV test, and solving a mini oil spill. And if you love this set WILD! has a ton more all with a STEM spin. This is an excellent way to get your kids excited about science and show them learning can be fun.

