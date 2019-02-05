Photo: Amazon

Any burger lover worth their salt knows that grinding your own meat is absolutely essential if you want the best possible results, and if you already own a KitchenAid, you can add a grinder for just $26 today.



Want to control exactly how much fat is in your burger? Want to create beer and chorizo blends? Want to stuff your own sausages (with an extra adapter)? This is a no-brainer kitchen purchase.