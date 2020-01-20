Turn Your Kitchen Into a Deli With This $100 Meat Slicer

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer | $100 | Woot
Hear me out: This meat slicer is an investment. For just $100, you can start making your own deli-style sandwiches at home. If you invest in this, plus large chunks of ham and turkey, you’ll make your money back relatively quickly.
Plus, you’d have a ridiculous meat slicer in your home. (Note to self: The Meat Slicer is a good gamer tag.) Convinced yet? If so, make sure to order this soon, since this discount will only stick around for a day. So get yours.