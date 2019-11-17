It's all consuming.
Turn Your Home Into a Winter Wonderland With These $14 String Lights

Tercius
NOMA LED Christmas Lights 70-Count (Various) | $14 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
NOMA LED Christmas Lights 70-Count (Various) | $14 | Amazon

As goofy as it may be, I’m a sucker for Christmas decor. I love everything: the wreaths, plastic reindeer, and, of course, the lights. Right now, you can pick up 23 feet of white NOMA LED Christmas lights for a low $14.

It’s like instant holiday cheer for the lowest price ever, whether you like the classic white, red, or a combination. Just remember, this sale ends today. So act fast before Bezos steals Christmas away.

Tercius
Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

