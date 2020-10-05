Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Turn Your Haunted House Into a Haunted Home With an Array of Pumpkin Decorations From Wayfair

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Pumpkin Decor Sale | Wayfair
Pumpkin Decor Sale | Wayfair
Image: Sheilah Villari
Pumpkin Decor Sale | Wayfair

This past weekend it was so fun to see people still decorating for Halloween wherever or not little monsters will be out looking for candy on the day. My neighborhood has several houses that really go above and beyond for a holiday spooktacular. Pumpkins are the autumn signifier and to see them pop up on porches and stoops has been really nice over the last few weeks too. Grab everything you need from Wayfair for a lot less today to decorate your home with the ultimate fall symbol.

The first thing I buy as fall approaches is a pumping candle. Is it basic? Yes, but I just love to have my home filled with sweet smells of the most famous winter squash. Grabbing two perfect pumpkin spice candles for just $19 is not only a great deal but the ideal way to conjure all the good vibes that come with all the calm of changing leaves and cooler nights. And because there’s two you can share and spread the delightful scents of the season. 

One of the easiest ways to show some creepy cheer is with a doormat. Take $5 off this Scary Pumpkins one from Taunya. It’s really pretty adorable if you ask me. This doormat is durable for all weather, is 29 inches by 17 inches, and is non-slip. The darker colors help with the illusion that it’s cleaner so it won’t show as much dirt if you do wipe your shoes in it. But if you do mess it up it’s easy to clean by just hosing it off in the yard or running water over it in the tub.

I’m such a sucker of kooky decorations and this Cat and Rat Jack-O-Lantern prop set definitely fits the bill. It’s a fun and easy way to turn a simple pumpkin into a supernatural centerpiece for the bewitching hour. In the set, you get a rat and cat head and tail that you just stick into any pumpkin you purchase. I jokingly suggested these for a friend’s wedding since she wants pumpkin decor. She didn’t find it funny. If this is your sense of humor grab these today and bring come eerie cheer into your abode. 

Enjoy free two-day shipping on these items.

