Turn Your Haunted House Into a Haunted Home With an Array of Pumpkin Decorations From Wayfair

Pumpkin Decor Sale Image : Sheilah Villari

Pumpkin Decor Sale | Wayfair



This past weekend it was so fun to see people still decorating for Halloween wherever or not little monsters will be out looking for candy on the day. My neighborhood has several houses that really go above and beyond for a holiday spooktacular. Pumpkins are the autumn signifier and to see them pop up on porches and stoops has been really nice over the last few weeks too. Grab everything you need from Wayfair for a lot less today to decorate your home with the ultimate fall symbol.

Advertisement

The first thing I buy as fall approaches is a pumping candle . Is it basic? Yes, but I just love to have my home filled with sweet smells of the most famous winter squash. Grabbing two perfect pumpkin spice candles for just $19 is not only a great deal but the ideal way to conjure all the good vibes that come with all the calm of changing leaves and cooler nights. And because there’s two you can share and spread the delightful scents of the season .

Advertisement

One of the easiest ways to show some creepy cheer is with a doormat. Take $5 off this Scary Pumpkins one from Taunya. It’s really pretty adorable if you ask me. This doormat is durable for all weather, is 29 inches by 17 inches, and is no n-s lip . The darker colors help with the illusion that it’s cleaner so it won’t show as much dirt if you do wipe your shoes in it. But if you do mess it up it’s easy to clean by just hosing it off in the yard or running water over it in the tub.

I’m such a sucker of kooky decorations and this Cat and Rat Jack-O-Lantern prop set definitely fits the bill. It’s a fun and easy way to turn a simple pumpkin into a supernatural centerpiece for the bewitching hour . In the set, you get a rat and cat head and tail that you just stick into any pumpkin you purchase. I jokingly suggested these for a friend’s wedding since she wants pumpkin decor. She didn’t find it funny. If this is your sense of humor grab these to day and bring come eerie cheer into your abode.

Advertisement

Enjoy free two- day shipping on these items.