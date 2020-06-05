It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Turn Your Frat House Into a Frat Home With Manly Indulgence Candles

Sheilah Villari
10% Off Manly Indulgence Candles | $18 | Amazon Gold Box 
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
We buy scented candles to create a mood and relax. These ones Manly Indulgence are currently 10% off and come in a few varieties. It’s cheeky and fraty for sure but they are quality and smell great.

I tend to like what would be considered more foresty scents. I’ve bought this campfire one from Huckberry twice. I’m recommending the Ivy League one because it has a more approachable scent with lavender, amber, oak, and more woodsy nature smells. I also like clever branding. Manly Indulgence is a little bro-ish but it’s done with a wink. 5 O’ Clock Shadow, Suit & Tie, and Bachelor Pad are just some of the offerings. They burn for sixty hours and would make a wonderful housewarming gift.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

