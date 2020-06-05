Turn Your Frat House Into a Frat Home With Manly Indulgence Candles

10% Off Manly Indulgence Candles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We buy scented candles to create a mood and relax. These ones Manly Indulgence are currently 10% off and come in a few varieties . It’s cheeky and fraty for sure but they are quality and smell great.

I tend to like what would be considered more foresty scents. I’ve bought this campfire one from Huckberry twice. I’m recommending the Ivy League one because it has a more approachable scent with l avender, amber, oak, and more woodsy nature smells . I also like clever branding. Manly Indulgence is a little bro-ish but it’s done with a wink. 5 O’ Clock Shadow, Suit & Tie, and Bachelor Pad are just some of the offerings . They burn for sixty hours and would make a wonderful housewarming gift.

