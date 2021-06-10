It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPhotography

Turn Your DSLR Camera Into a Webcam for Only $96

Impress your co-workers with professional quality footage during Zoom calls about sales figures or whatever it is you do.

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Elgato Cam Link 4K | $96 | Amazon
Elgato Cam Link 4K | $96 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Elgato Cam Link 4K | $96 | Amazon

Whether you’re a Twitch streamer or you just want to elevate the look of your Zoom calls, consider what camera you’re using. Sure, dedicated webcams are a step up above the tiny integrated lens on your laptop, but there really is no replacement for a professional grade DSLR. If you happen to have one that just sits in its case most of the time, you can start using it as your webcam to achieve amazing picture. In the world of working remote, maximizing your production quality is the new “dress to impress.” You can connect your DSLR as a webcam with a cam link like this one from Elgato on sale for $96.

Advertisement
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech