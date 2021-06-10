Turn Your DSLR Camera Into a Webcam for Only $96

Elgato Cam Link 4K | $96 | Amazon

Whether you’re a Twitch streamer or you just want to elevate the look of your Zoom calls, consider what camera you’re usin g. Sure, dedicated webcams are a step up above the tiny integrated lens on your laptop, but there really is no replacement for a professional grade DSLR. If you happen to have one that just sits in its case most of the time, you can start using it as your webcam to achieve amazing picture. In the world of working remote, maximizing your production quality is the new “dress to impress.” You can connect your DSLR as a webcam with a cam link like this one from Elgato on sale for $96.