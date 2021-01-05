It's all consuming.
Turn Your Console Into a Ferrari With This Race Kit for $225

Giovanni Colantonio
Thrustmaster Scuderia Ferrari Race Kit | $225 | Amazon
You’ve probably played a racing game, but have you really ever played one? For hardcore racing enthusiasts, driving with a controller isn’t quite the same as hitting the open road with a real wheel. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup, Amazon has the Thrustmaster Scuderia Ferrari Race Kit discounted to $225. The package includes a Ferrari emblazoned headset as well as an elaborate racing wheel peripheral that’s compatible with old and new consoles, as well as PC. As a glance, it’s intimidating. There are more buttons and knobs on the wheel than I’d ever know what to do with. Then again, I don’t know how to drive a car at all, so this isn’t for me; it’s for the experts out there who have a need for speed. If nothing else, it just looks cool as hell.

