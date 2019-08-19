It's all consuming.
Turn Your Charging Apple Watch Into An Adorable iPod

Shep McAllister
elago W6 Stand For Apple Watch | $10 | Amazon | Clip the 5% coupon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
If you’re too young to fully appreciate Elago’s Macintosh Apple Watch charging stand, perhaps this version that turns your watch into a cute ‘lil iPod is more your speed.

This thing doesn’t have any charging hardware inside, so you’ll have to provide the Apple Watch charging puck, but just look at the thing. It’s adorable, and makes me realize how much I miss the click wheel.

Today’s $11 list price is already $2 less than usual, and a 5% coupon on the page makes it even cheaper.

Shep McAllister
