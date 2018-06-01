If you have any camping trips on the horizon, this collapsible camping cookware set and cookware set is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Note: Don’t operate this while holding it in the palm of your hand.
Despite its small size when collapsed, it includes all of the following:
Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Pot (1 Liter Capacity) + Pot Cover + Nonstick Pan + 2 BPA Free Bowls + Folding Stainless Steel Spork + BPA Free Soup Spoon + Wooden Spoon Spatula + Cleaning Sponge + Nylon Travel Bag Drawstring Pouch
Personally, I’ll plan a camping trip once there’s an outdoor-friendly sous-vide set.