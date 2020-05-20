Turn Your Birdbaths Into a Luxury Shower With This Solar Powered Water Fountain

52% off Solar Water Fountain Graphic : Sheilah Villari

52% off Solar Water Fountain | $29 | MorningSave



Solar power is a great alternative to electricity as you well know and this water fountain takes full advantage. It f loats and would be a nice touch to any place you put it in and around your home. Once $60 you can grab this with its variety of heads for just $29 .

This is a nice addition to your backyard for a birdbath , pond , pool, or garden. It comes with three easily interchangeable heads to create a variety of water streams. Depending on where you are placing these the water flow can be a light shower to a more forceful jet of h2o . The highly efficient panels powered by s unshine mean no fuss with batteries. This also means it will run as long as it’s shi ning out .

