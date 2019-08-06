Photo: Amazon

Honeywell LED Outdoor Color-Changing String Light | $30 | Amazon | Promo Code DKQ2AZ8V

If you’ve been looking for a way to make your backyard a little more colorful and interesting, look no further. You can get Honeywell LED Outdoor Color-Changing String Lights (24 feet) for only $30 on Amazon. To get that $20 off discount, you’ll just need to use the promo code DKQ2AZ8V at checkout. You can choose from six pre-set, color-changing functions: flash, strobe, pulse, dance, fade, and flicker. Depending on the party mood, you have your choice of 10 color options: red, green, blue, warm white, orange, yellow, light blue, pink, purple, and neon green.