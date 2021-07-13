It's all consuming.
Turn Your Back on Neither Family nor Fast & Furious Crossroads: Deluxe Edition On Sale for 60% Off

Get the game digitally on Xbox for $28 to show you care about family

Fast &amp; Furious Crossroads: Deluxe Edition (Xbox) | $28 | Microsoft
Image: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
Fast & Furious Crossroads: Deluxe Edition (Xbox) | $28 | Microsoft

If Fast & Furious were to add a third F-word, it would be Family. Races and complete heists with fan-favorites of the franchise—Dom, Letty and Roman. The online mode has 3 team-based factions facing off. Pick a side in the fight between cops vs. villains vs. heroes. The deluxe edition includes the full game and season pass which comes with new cars, customization items and more, but unfortunately still not the ability to rename the franchise Fast & Furious & Family. You can get the game digitally on Xbox for only $28.

