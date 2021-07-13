Turn Your Back on Neither Family nor Fast & Furious Crossroads: Deluxe Edition On Sale for 60% Off

Fast & Furious Crossroads: Deluxe Edition (Xbox) Image : BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Fast & Furious Crossroads: Deluxe Edition (Xbox) | $28 | Microsoft

If Fast & Furious were to add a third F-word, it would be Family. Races and complete heists with fan-favorites of the franchise—Dom, Letty and Roman. The online mode has 3 team-based factions facing off . Pick a side in the fight between cops vs. villains vs. heroes . The d eluxe e dition includes the f ull g ame and s eason p ass which comes with new cars, customization items and more, but unfortunately still not the ability to rename the franchise Fast & Furious & Family. You can get the game digitally on Xbox for only $28.