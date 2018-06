Image: Amazon

This AmazonBasics spiralizer can during boring veggies into noodles, which doesn’t make them taste any different, but can add a little variety to your veggie consumption.

It has three blades, one for wide ribbons, one for skinnier noodles, and one for C-shaped noodles. Today’s $12 price is this item’s first discount ever, so today’s a good day to grab if you need one. Your summer beach bod will thank you.