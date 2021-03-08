Turn up Your Jam Sessions With $100 off Marshall's Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Stanmore II Image : Marshall

Marshall Stanmore II | $300 | Best Buy

A good bluetooth speaker does more than play your favorite tunes. The best speakers have impressive sound quality, sure, but since they’ll be taking up space on your shelves, it helps if they look good, too. Marshall’s Stanmore II, which typically retails for $400, is down to $300 at Best Buy right now.

In addition to excellent sound quality, the Stanmore II has on-device equalization dials to fine-tune your sound, auxiliary input, and the ability to pair multiple devices at once for on-the-fly party playlists. It also has Marshall’s signature aesthetic, giving its appearance more in common with a typical Marshall amp than your typical bluetooth speaker. It’s a welcome change, though, and the Stanmore II will look great on your shelf, if you’ll have it.

