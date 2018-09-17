Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs lying around, this affordable docking station can turn two of them into USB external drives for any computer, and it’s marked down to just $19 in today’s Gold Box.

We post enclosures like this fairly often, but this is pretty unique in that it supports both 2.5” and 3.5” drives, and can even clone one to the other without the use of a computer. Even if you don’t need that feature though, it’ll basically be the coolest looking desktop external hard drive money can buy.