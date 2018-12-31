Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you didn’t get all the Philips Hue lights you wanted for Christmas—or if you did and now find that you need to scratch that itch even more—Amazon’s discounted a few different Hue products today, with an extra 5% clippable coupon thrown in on top for good measure.



The bulb two-packs are White Ambiance bulbs, meaning they can display different temperatures of white (i.e. dim, warm light at night, and energizing daylight during the day), but they can’t display colors.

The Bloom is a unique RGB lamp that you put on the floor or on a table, and point at the wall to “paint” it with light. It’s a really cool effect, and since it’s a standalone light fixture, you won’t have to use one of your existing lamps to use it.

And finally, the wireless dimmer switch can stick straight on the wall, and lets you control your lights without taking out your phone, or yelling across the room at your Echo.