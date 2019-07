Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker Slim 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub | $6 | Amazon | Clip the $1 coupon and use code ANKERUSB3

USB-C hubs get all the shine these days, but if your computer still has old school USB ports, it’s worth adding this four-port USB 3.0 hub to your bag for just $6. It couldn’t be simpler: it turns one port into four.



To get the deal, just clip the coupon on the page, and then add promo code ANKERUSB3 at checkout.