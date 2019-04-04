Photo: Amazon

USB-C has been great in a lot of ways, but it’s going to be a long time until all of our accessories use the new connector. So if you have a laptop, tablet, or even phone whose only physical connection to the outside world is a USB-C port, you’re going to need a dongle.



Luckily, this space-saving option from Anker includes three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and even an ethernet port, and you can add it to your bag for just $36 today, down from the usual $55. You’ll need to clip the 10% coupon on the product page, then enter code KINJACBA at checkout. Just don’t plug in any flash drives if you don’t know where they’ve been.