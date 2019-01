Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Some day, in my wildest dreams, every electronic thing will just use a USB-C connector. But until this far-off fantasy becomes reality, us Mac owners will need hubs like this one, featuring three USB ports, ethernet, HDMI, and a power passthrough port. Use promo code KINJAGMZ to get all three colors for $33.