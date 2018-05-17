Aukey HDMI Switch | $11 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYH04
Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEYH04 at checkout to get it for $11.