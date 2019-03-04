Graphic: Amazon

I don’t care how much your TV cost, how many forms of HDR it supports, how many local dimming zones it includes, or even how big it is. A nearly universal truth about modern televisions is that they don’t include enough HDMI ports for all the devices you might want to plug in.

So that leaves you with two options. You could develop an elaborate cord management and labeling system to make it slightly easier to reach behind the TV and manually switch cables, or you could buy this 3-in-1 HDMI splitter for $15 with promo code VM5PI6YF.