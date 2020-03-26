It's all consuming.
Turn One Dumb Power Outlet Into Two Smart Ones For $9

Aukey Dual Smart Plug | $9 | Amazon | Promo code KJFEFF3A
Aukey Dual Smart Plug | $9| Amazon | Promo code KJFEFF3A

Turn one dumb plug into two smart plugs for just $9 with the promo code KJFEFF3A. This particular unit works with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant, which means you can use voice commands to turn your appliances on and off with your smartphone or smart speaker.

You can even schedule each plug to turn on and off during a specific time, which is pretty great. The best part? It offers a pretty a slim design, which won’t block off the second outlet.

