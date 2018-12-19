Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Automatic nightlights are underrated. When you need to navigate the treacherous landscape of your house in the middle of the night, they’re there for you. They save you from the blinding and far too awakening effects of turning on the overhead light, and they make it unnecessary to remember to carry your phone as a flashlight when you’re half awake.



This Bluetech Nightlight with Outlet and USB Port 3-Pack goes even further. They do turn themselves on and off based on the amount of light in the room (though of course you can override their decision), but you can also choose whether they glow green, white, or blue. And each features an outlet and USB port, so you actually gain charging spots when you plug them in.



Advertisement

It’s a little late to suggest them as stocking stuffers, but it’s always a good time to by useful things for yourself!

