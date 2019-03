Screenshot: Kotaku

Whether you played the original or not, the recent remake of Resident Evil 2 is worth picking up if you don’t mind feeling terrified. Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to $40 on both PS4 and Xbox One, an all-time low. Just be sure to get the deal before Mr. X grabs it.