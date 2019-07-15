Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

TOPGREENER Smart WiFi Dimmer Switch, 2 Pack | $40 | Amazon

Does your S.O. yell at you for forgetting to turn the lights off? There is always one person in the relationship who leaves every light on in the house. Thanks to Prime Day sales, you hopefully avoid this fight moving forward. You can get a TOPGREENER Smart WiFi Dimmer Switch, 2 Pack for only $40 on Amazon.

You can use the TOPGREENER to control and dim your lights from anywhere using a smart device (with an Android & iOS app). It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so if you don’t want to pull out your phone, you can just ask your device to dim the lights. You can also customize and create a schedule to dim and control lights, like for when you’re away from home on a vacation.