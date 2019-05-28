Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Summer has unofficially started, and so too has cold coffee season. And if you’re not making cold brew at home, you can use HyperChiller to turn hot coffee into iced coffee in under a minute.



HyperChiller is basically a stainless steel device that’s filled with water that you freeze. Take it out of the freezer, pour in your coffee, and the icy walls surrounding it on two sides will cool it down by 130 degrees in just 60 seconds, after which you pour it into your glass or travel mug, and enjoy without dilution.

Advertisement

Normally priced at $30, you can kick off the warm part of the year for $26 today. Cheers.



