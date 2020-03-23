Turn Date Night Into Island Paradise With Two 32GB MicroSD Cards for $11

SanDisk Ultra microSDHC 32GB 2-Pack | $11 | Woot



In case you haven’t heard, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here, and yes I bought it. But in case you haven’t, and not for lack of trying but for lack of storage, it’s time to throw in the towel of resistance bec ause Woot if offering two 32GB microSD cards for $11.

Advertisement

Of course, while the Nintendo Switch can’t dual wield memory, you can send the second to a friend or partner via postcard. Or you can swap ‘em out whenever you want to play a game that one card has and the other one doesn’t. There are infinite(?) possibilities.

Now more importantly, let’s start smashing some rocks and harvesting them for iron—32 gigs is enough for 6.4GB of adorable island fur friends, and then some.