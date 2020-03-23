It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Turn Date Night Into Island Paradise With Two 32GB MicroSD Cards for $11

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSanDisk Deals
627
Save
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SanDisk Ultra microSDHC 32GB 2-Pack | $11 | Woot

In case you haven’t heard, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here, and yes I bought it. But in case you haven’t, and not for lack of trying but for lack of storage, it’s time to throw in the towel of resistance because Woot if offering two 32GB microSD cards for $11.

Advertisement

Of course, while the Nintendo Switch can’t dual wield memory, you can send the second to a friend or partner via postcard. Or you can swap ‘em out whenever you want to play a game that one card has and the other one doesn’t. There are infinite(?) possibilities.

Now more importantly, let’s start smashing some rocks and harvesting them for iron—32 gigs is enough for 6.4GB of adorable island fur friends, and then some.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt Maker, Kyoku Butcher Knife, Netgear Orbi, Xbox One S, and More.

Add Kyoku's Cleaver Knife to Your Collection and Chop Like a Butcher for $87

I Work From Home and These Three Habits Give Me Structure

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games