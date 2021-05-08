It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Turn Any Space Into Your Hangout Spot With 40% Off a Portable Outdoor Fire Pit

Houjing Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit | $39 | Amazon | Code 40JRQO5J
Ready to enjoy some outdoor socializing this summer? Check out this Houjing outdoor wood-burning fire pit for just $39 when you add promo code 40JRQO5J at checkout.

This fire pit includes a mesh screen for keeping sparks at bay and can also easily be converted into a firewood grill OR even used as a cooler for drinks and ice if you wanted to (although when I saw those pictures of the product being used this way, I admittedly thought “Why not just use a cooler”?).

This is a seriously good deal on an accessory perfect for outdoor hangouts this summer. Pair it with a mosquito repeller also on sale today and get ready to make your place the place to be in your social circle this summer. Or better yet—why not just enjoy a relaxing fire in the evening by yourself? Whatever you want it for, don’t miss out!

