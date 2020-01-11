It's all consuming.
Turn Any Room Into a Home Gym With This TRX Suspension Kit Deal

Tercius
TRX Original - Strong System | $100 | Huckberry
Looking for a new way to get back into shape after the holidays? Right now you can pick up a TRX Original - Strong System from Huckberry for a low $100. This set promises a full-body workout with only a few accessories.

It promises to help you “ tone your upper body, lower body, and core in as little as 15 minutes a day.” And the best part? It’ll pack down into a small, convenient bag.

Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry—this set comes with digital downloads of 8 TRX workouts and a moves chart to guide you.

