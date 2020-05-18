It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Turn Any Room Into a Guest Bedroom With a $39 Restorology Air Mattress

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
317
Save
Restorology Queen-Sized Air Mattress | $39 | Meh
Restorology Queen-Sized Air Mattress | $39 | Meh
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Restorology Queen-Sized Air Mattress | $39 | Meh

Today at Meh, you can buy a queen-sized Restorology air mattress for $39, complete with a built-in pump. That feature is important, because what they don’t tell you when buying an air mattress is that they’ll give you a nice, firm sleep at the beginning of the night only to deflate into a glorified sleeping bag by sunrise.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Blue Yeti Microphones, Skillets, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guides, and More

Gear Up For Memorial Day With Backcountry's Sale

Upgrade Your Cooking Setup With up to 22% off Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware Today

Which iPad Pro Keyboard Should You Buy?