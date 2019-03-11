Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re still using packages of single-serve popcorn, you need to stop. Do yourself a favor, pick up a large bag of kernels and this $16 Lekue Microwave Popcorn Popper to save yourself a ton of money.

With all of the money you’ll save, you can invest in a whole bunch of flavorings. I’d recommend nutritional yeast and furikake over plain-old butter.



Of course, I still prefer stove-top but this is so much more convenient than standing around counting the seconds between each pop.