You’ve seen the TP-Link Smart Plug, but did you know they make a smart light switch as well? With a little wiring, you can control any lighting fixture in your house with your phone or your favorite voice assistant (assuming that’s not Siri), no hub required. $28's within about $3 of an all-time low, but it’s only available today, and only for Prime members.
Turn Any Light Into a Smart Light With This $28 Switch
