Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Anker has become a pretty big player in the projector space, thanks in large part to the success of the soda can-sized Nebula Capsule. We’ve covered it in detail here, but while it’s certainly not the brightest or sharpest projector around, its sheer convenience and portability is unmatched in the space. Today only for Cyber Monday, you can grab the Capsule for $236, the best price we’ve seen since it was on Kickstarter.



Speaking of Kickstarter, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that you can still preorder the Capsule 2, which is brighter and sharper, for $399 on the crowdfunding platform.

If you’d rather trade portability for better image quality, the new Nebula Prizm 2 is also on sale today for an all-time low $200. It’s twice as bright as the Capsule, and boasts a 1080p sensor, but it doesn’t have any smart apps built in, and it has to be plugged in at all times.