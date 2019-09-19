Photo: Amazon

Sitting for eight hours a day hunched over your desk isn’t great for you, we all know this. But then, most of us don’t really want to stand at a desk all day either. The solution? Desk risers that let you lift or lower your computer on demand.



Halter makes them in a bunch of different colors and sizes, and all of the risers on this page are 30% off today. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Note: If the code doesn’t automatically apply for some reason, use code 65NIDNRU at checkout.