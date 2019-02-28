Photo: Amazon

One day, everything that plugs into your laptop, tablet, or phone will use USB-C, but that utopia is a long way off, my friends. In the meantime though, I’m sorry to report that you’re going to need some dongles or adapters, and this 5-in-1 hub from Anker consolidates all of them into a single, affordable device.

Clip the coupon and use exclusive promo code KINJA8334 to get it for $22, and enjoy a couple of USB ports, an SD card slot, a microSD slot, and an HDMI port on your MacBook, iPad Pro, and basically anything else that uses USB-C.