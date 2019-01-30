Photo: Jigsaw Massage

Jigsaw Massage is the exception to the expensive trend of at home massage therapy. By attaching to almost all T and U shank jigsaws, they avoideded creating a single use item, and instead made a clever attachment for a common tool, opening the door for at-home recovery to more athletes and those in chronic pain. Take an exclusive 30% off all bundles and heads with code KINJAJIGSAW.



The discount brings each individual head (all-purpose, deep tissue, and pin-point) to just $35 each, the set of three to $102, or the complete bundle (with a Black and Decker cordless pro) to $182. The nearest competition is around $200, but most go for $399+. And against the backdrop of routine, on-site physical and massage therapy, it’s incredibly cost effective.

I use mine plenty after long runs and speed work, and I like it both as an addition to, or in place of, foam rolling. But the most pleasant surprise came when I decided to start blasting my back and neck after hours of poor posture in front of the computer. Code should auto-apply at checkout.