It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Tune out the World With a Refurbed Pair of Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $55

Quentyn Kennemer
 and Jordan McMahon
Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds | $55 | Newegg
Image: Jabra
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True Wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, with the use of its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Right now you can get a refurbished pair for $55 on Newegg. There’s a newer model, the 75t, which does offer some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you’re still getting some seriously good earbuds, so don’t fret too much.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 6/2/2020 and updated with new information on 8/11/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

Jordan McMahon

