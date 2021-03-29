It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Tune Out the World With $30 off a Pair of Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
8
1
Alerts
Jabra Elite 85t | $200 | Best Buy
Jabra Elite 85t | $200 | Best Buy
Photo: Jabra
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Jabra Elite 85t | $200 | Best Buy

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IPX4 splash resistant, but don’t try anything wild with these.

Advertisement

Typically, they’ll run you $230, but they’re down to $200 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 6/6/2020 and updated with new information on 3/29/2021. 

G/O Media may get a commission
Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System
Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor