Tune Out the World With $20 off a Pair of Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds

Jabra Elite 75t | $130 | Best Buy

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.



Typically, they’ll run you $150, but they’re down to $130 at Best Buy right now , so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 6/6/2020 and updated with new information on 2/9/2021.