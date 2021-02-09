It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Tune Out the World With $20 off a Pair of Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
6.3K
8
1
Jabra Elite 75t | $130 | Best Buy
Jabra Elite 75t | $130 | Best Buy
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Jabra Elite 75t | $130 | Best Buy

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.

Typically, they’ll run you $150, but they’re down to $130 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 6/6/2020 and updated with new information on 2/9/2021. 

G/O Media may get a commission
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale
Up To 85% Off
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale

Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown
Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter