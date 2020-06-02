It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Tune out the World With $120 off Refurbed Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds

Jordan McMahon
Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds | $50 | NewEgg
Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds | $50 | NewEgg
Image: Jabra
Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds | $50 | NewEgg

Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True Wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, with the use of its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Typically, they run about $170, but for today and tomorrow, you can get a refurbished pair for $50 on NewEgg. There’s a newer model, the 75t, which does offer some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you’re still getting some seriously good earbuds, so don’t fret too much.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

