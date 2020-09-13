It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Tune Out Auditory Annoyances For Only $12 With These TaoTronics Bluetooth Magnetic Earbuds [Exclusive]

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja DealsTaoTronics Deals
230
Save
TaoTronics Bluetooth Magnetic Earbuds | $12| TaoTronics|Promo code MAG54
TaoTronics Bluetooth Magnetic Earbuds | $12| TaoTronics|Promo code MAG54
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TaoTronics Bluetooth Magnetic Earbuds | $12 | TaoTronics | Promo code MAG54

If you have an open office and chatty coworkers or if you need some auditory stimulation during your workout, I have the same solution for both for only $12.

Advertisement

With this Kinja exclusive deal, get a pair of TaoTronics bluetooth magnetic earbuds for 64% off when you use promo code MAG54 at checkout.

This deal is only good until Thursday, so get it while you can!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Voice Control (White)
JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Voice Control (White)
Use the promo code 93XPT38

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Add Some Aromatherapy To Your Routine With Almost Half Off Of This Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser [Exclusive]

This Classic Faux Leather Messenger Bag Can Be Your Go-To Fall Accessory For Only $14

Thursday's Best Deals: Sony ANC Headphones, 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, Animal Crossing Switch Case, Instant Pot Duo Nova, Cubii Pro Elliptical, and More

Sunday's Best Deals: JBL 500BT Wireless Headphones, GeIL EVOX II RAM, JACHS NY Men's Shirts, 16-Piece Wanbasion Knife Set, TaoTronics Earbuds, Wireless Phone Charging Stand, Faux Leather Messenger Bag, and More